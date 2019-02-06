Phoenix Suns (11-44, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (30-24, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup against Utah after losing 11 in a row.

The Jazz have gone 16-10 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 106.1 points and holding opponents to 45.5 percent shooting.

The Suns are 7-27 against conference opponents. Phoenix is 4-27 in games decided by 10 points or more. The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 22.4 points and averages 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Rudy Gobert has averaged 14 rebounds and added 17 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.6 rebounds and averages 16.3 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged two made 3-pointers and has scored 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 0-10, averaging 107.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 46 rebounds, 25.8 assists, seven steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Raul Neto: day to day (left groin strain), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Thabo Sefolosha: out (hamstring).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (ankle), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.