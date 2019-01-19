Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond recovers from a hit to the face during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is in concussion protocol a day after taking a shot on his nose.

Drummond was out of the lineup Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

He left in the first quarter of Friday night’s win over the Miami Heat with what the team called a nasal injury. Drummond was hit in the face by the arm of Miami’s James Johnson and it did not appear to be intentional blow.

The 6-foot-11 Drummond averages a league-high 14.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks to rank among NBA leaders. He also averages nearly 15 points and more than one assist per game.

