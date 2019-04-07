Charlotte Hornets (37-42, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (39-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons take on Charlotte.

The Pistons are 26-24 in conference games. Detroit is seventh in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.3 offensive boards.

The Hornets are 27-22 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is 6-10 in games decided by less than 4 points. In their last meeting on Dec. 21, the Hornets won 98-86. Marvin Williams led Charlotte with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is shooting 53.2 percent and averaging 17.3 points. Thon Maker is shooting 45.4 percent and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kemba Walker has averaged 25.4 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is shooting 46.3 percent and has averaged 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 50.6 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Luke Kennard: day to day (foot), Blake Griffin: day to day (knee).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (left knee soreness), Marvin Williams: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

