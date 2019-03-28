Orlando Magic (37-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (37-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Orlando.

The Pistons are 25-22 against conference opponents. Detroit is 14-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Magic are 14-22 on the road. Orlando averages 45.4 rebounds per game and is 23-12 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents. The two teams meet for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Griffin has averaged 24.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Ish Smith has averaged 3.7 assists and 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 20.8 points and has added 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Terrence Ross has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 109 points, 50.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 105.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (lower back contusion), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

