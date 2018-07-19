DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have hired Tim Grgurich and Micah Nori as assistant coaches.

Grgurich most recently was an assistant for Milwaukee, but he’s spent the last 27 years with NBA teams such as Seattle, Portland, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Denver and Dallas. New Pistons coach Dwane Casey overlapped with Grgurich when both were with Seattle from 1994-98.

Grgurich was also the lead assistant for Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV when it won the NCAA title in 1990.

Nori spent the last three seasons as an assistant with Denver. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as an assistant with Sacramento. He also was an assistant under Casey for a couple seasons in Toronto.

The team announced the moves Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.