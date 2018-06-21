Detroit Pistons new head coach Dwane Casey acknowledges the audience after being introduced at an NBA basketball news conference in Detroit, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons selected Bruce Brown of Miami in the second round of the NBA Draft and traded for the rights to second-round pick Khyri Thomas of Creighton.

The Pistons were without a first-round pick after sending theirs to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade for Blake Griffin this past season. They used the No. 42 overall pick on Brown. Thomas went to Philadelphia at No. 38, but he was traded to the Pistons for two future second-round picks.

The 6-foot-5 Brown, who averaged 11.7 points per game over two seasons at Miami, was limited to 19 games in 2017-18 because of a left foot injury. He shot just 27 percent from 3-point range last season.

The 6-foot-3 Thomas averaged 15.1 points last season and shot 41 percent from beyond the arc.

Detroit hired Dwane Casey as its new coach this offseason. There’s still work to be done in reshaping the front office, but new executive Ed Stefanski said this week he would have a lot of influence.

