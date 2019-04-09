Memphis Grizzlies (32-48, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (39-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its four-game slide when the Pistons take on Memphis.

The Pistons are 25-15 on their home court. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.3.

The Grizzlies are 12-28 on the road. Memphis is second in the Western Conference allowing only 106.1 points and holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting. The two teams match up for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is second on the Pistons scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 15.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Blake Griffin has averaged 17.8 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 28.7 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Delon Wright ranks third on the Grizzlies averaging 12 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Tyler Dorsey has averaged three assists and scored 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Blake Griffin: day to day (knee).

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Jonas Valanciunas: out for season (right ankle), Avery Bradley: out (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out for season (right shoulder soreness), Mike Conley: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.