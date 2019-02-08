Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss (3 ), guard Matthew Dellavedova (18), guard Collin Sexton (2) and guard Jordan Clarkson (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Washington. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Bobby Portis scored 30 points in his Wizards debut, Bradley Beal added 25 points and 12 assists, and Washington beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-106 on Friday night.

Portis, who was acquired along with Jabari Parker Thursday in a trade that sent Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls, entered the game midway through the first quarter and promptly scored 16 points in six minutes. Portis hit all six of his field-goal attempts in the period, including two 3-pointers.

Cleveland, which has lost 21 of 24, was led by Collin Sexton with 27 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 24, and Larry Nance Jr. had 10 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

In his first game back after left foot surgery forced him to miss 50 games, Kevin Love started and played the first six minutes, scoring four points. He did not return to the game.

Washington led 77-57 early in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers got to within 89-86 late in the period. Thanks in part to 10 more points from Portis in the fourth, the Wizards pulled away.

Parker had seven points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Wesley Johnson, who was picked up from New Orleans Thursday in a trade for Markieff Morris, had two points.

Marquese Chriss, who was part of a three-team trade, played his first game for Cleveland and had 13 points.

WALL SPEAKS

Wizards guard John Wall, who will soon undergo surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon that will sideline him for part or all of next season, attended the game and spoke briefly in a television interview alongside owner Ted Leonsis. He said he was in “great” spirits and plans to spend time with his newborn son and his mother, who has cancer, during his rehabilitation.

The injury to Wall, who already had surgery this year to repair bone spurs in his left heel, is what prompted the Wizards to shed salary and reshape their roster by trading Porter and Morris.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F/C Tristan Thompson, who is out with left foot soreness, missed his 10th straight game. ... F Cedi Osman, who has a sprained right ankle, missed his second straight game. ... G Brandon Knight, acquired in a trade Thursday, did not play.

Wizards: Have just one home game between Friday and March 3. ... F Troy Brown missed his third game with a sprained left ankle. Coach Scott Brooks said Brown was “probably another week or so” from returning.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Wizards: Visit their former teammate Porter and the Bulls on Saturday.

