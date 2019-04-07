Denver Nuggets (53-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (50-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Denver aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 30-9 on their home court. Portland averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 17-8 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Nuggets have gone 20-19 away from home. Denver averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 26-12 when winning the turnover battle. The Nuggets won 119-110 in the previous meeting between these two teams on April 5. Paul Millsap led Denver with 25 points and Enes Kanter led Portland with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 6.9 assists and scores 25.9 points per game. Kanter has averaged 15.4 points and totaled 9.3 rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Mason Plumlee has shot 59.9 percent and is averaging 7.8 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic has averaged 19.2 points and collected 11.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 103.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Seth Curry: day to day (left tibia soreness), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: day to day (left knee strain).

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: out (rest), Jamal Murray: out (rest), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Paul Millsap: out (rest).

