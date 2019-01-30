Utah Jazz (29-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (31-20, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Utah aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 17-17 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 17-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz are 5-5 in division play. Utah is 27-12 when scoring more than 100 points. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting between these two squads 109-104 on Jan. 21. Damian Lillard led the way with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is second on the Trail Blazers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 20.8 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jusuf Nurkic has scored 14.7 points and totaled 10.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Rudy Gobert is first on the Jazz averaging 15.0 points and is adding 12.9 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 30.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 112.2 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Damian Lillard: day to day (rest), Nik Stauskas: day to day (knee), Evan Turner: day to day (achilles).

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (left groin strain), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Thabo Sefolosha: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

