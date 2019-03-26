Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) scores as Chicago Bulls guard Wayne Selden (14) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Norman Powell scored 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 112-103 on Tuesday night, their eighth consecutive win over the struggling Bulls.

Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry each scored 14 points before sitting out the final quarter, and Pascal Siakam had 13 points. The Raptors never trailed and avoided their first three-game home losing streak of the season. After losing to Oklahoma City last Friday, Toronto lost to Charlotte on Sunday on a half-court buzzer-beater by Jeremy Lamb.

The Raptors improved to 30-9 at home. It’s the second straight season they’ve won at least 30 home games, and the fourth time in franchise history they’ve reached the mark.

Wayne Selden scored 20 points and Shaquille Harrison had 15 as the Bulls lost for the seventh time in nine games. Chicago has lost two straight following a modest two-game winning streak.

The Bulls were without leading scorer Zach LaVine (bruised right thigh, right knee tendinitis) for the third straight game while forward Otto Porter Jr. (strained right rotator cuff) missed his fourth straight.

Toronto’s OG Anunoby left with 4:10 remaining in the fourth after he was accidentally hit in the head in a collision with Chicago’s Brandon Sampson. Anunoby stayed down for a few moments before being helped to the locker room. Anunoby scored 10 points in 25 minutes.

After making 2 of 16 attempts from 3-point range in their previous game, a 31-point loss to Utah, Chicago fared better from long range in this one, connecting on 8 of 23 attempts.

Toronto led 56-41 at halftime. Lowry scored eight points in the third and Siakam had seven as the Raptors took an 85-72 lead into the fourth.

All 12 Raptors players scored at least two points as Toronto coach Nick Nurse gave his bench plenty of minutes against the lowly Bulls.

Bulls: G Kris Dunn (back) did not dress. ... Lauri Markannen missed his first seven shot attempts and made 2 of 10 in the first half before leaving because of an illness. He finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Marakannen made 6 of 20 attempts in Saturday’s loss to Utah.

Raptors: Toronto signed G Jodie Meeks for the remainder of the season. Meeks appeared in two games with the Raptors last month while on a 10-day contract. ... This was the first of three straight games against opponents who have at least 50 defeats. Toronto plays at New York on Thursday and visits Chicago Saturday. It’s the first time in Raptors history they’ve faced three consecutive 50-loss teams.

Bulls: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Raptors: At New York on Thursday night.

