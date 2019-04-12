TORONTO — Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has undergone an emergency appendectomy, and there is no timetable for his return.

The team says the 6-foot-8 forward was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The operation was Thursday night at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Raptors open their first-round playoff series Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic.

The 21-year-old Anunoby is in his second season. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 67 games.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.