Orlando Magic (27-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (44-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Orlando.

The Raptors have gone 27-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is sixth in the league in scoring with 114.4 points and shooting 46.9 percent.

The Magic are 19-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 42.4 points in the paint per game. In their last meeting on Dec. 28, the Magic won 116-87. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 22.1 points and totaled 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

D.J. Augustin leads the Magic averaging 4.9 assists while scoring 11.4 points per game. Terrence Ross has averaged 3.4 made 3-pointers and scored 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 49.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

