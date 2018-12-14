Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Shelvin Mack (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/Associated Press)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points each as the Miami Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 100-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Tyler Johnson finished with 17 points, while Derrick Jones Jr. added 13 points for Miami, which is in the midst of a six-game road trip.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Garrett Temple contributed 15 points apiece. Marc Gasol finished with 14 points, but was 6 for 16 from the field, including missing four of his five shots from beyond the 3-point arc as part of Memphis shooting 42 percent for the game.

The Heat played without veteran Dwyane Wade who was declared out before the game with general soreness.

Memphis was up 76-71 with less than 11 minutes left when the Heat used 3-point shooting to click off a 14-2 run and push the lead to 85-78. Olynyk and Johnson had 3-pointers in the stretch. Richardson had key baskets down the stretch to keep Memphis from overtaking the Miami advantage.

The Heat turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter while continuing to dominate the boards. Memphis, which hit its first six shots in the game, struggled after that, including missing all but one of its first nine shots from 3-point range.

Both teams were shooting less than 43 percent at halftime.

Jackson had 12 points at halftime as Memphis led 51-49.

The third quarter settled into a tight affair with nine lead changes and three ties before Conley’s three free throws with less than a second left gave Memphis a 73-71 headed to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Heat: With Wade playing in the Eastern Conference and the veteran announcing his retirement at the end of this season, Memphis fans missed their opportunity to see the 15-year veteran. ... G Goran Dragic missed his second straight game with a lingering knee injury. ... C Hassan Whiteside, who missed the previous four games for the birth of his first child returned to action.

Grizzlies: Are one of only three teams against which Wade has not scored 500 career points. He has 481 against he Grizzlies. Wade has failed to reach 500 career points against only two other teams — Dallas and San Antonio. ... Temple banked in a 33-foot shot to end the second quarter, cutting the Miami lead to 51-49 at the half. ... Memphis was whistled for three technicals in the game — Gasol, JaMychal Green and coach J.B. Bickerstaff. ... F. Kyle Anderson left the game in the fourth quarter with a injured left ankle. He did not return. .

UP NEXT

Heat: At New Orleans on Sunday to finish a six-game road trip.

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Saturday.

