Atlanta Hawks (20-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (34-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Atlanta play in non-conference action.

The Rockets have gone 20-9 in home games. Houston is 32-17 in games when they score 100 or more points.

The Hawks have gone 10-22 away from home. Atlanta is 4-27 in games decided by 10 points or more. The two teams meet for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is second on the Rockets scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 12.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Chris Paul has averaged 8.4 assists and 16 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trae Young ranks second on the Hawks averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.2 points per game and shooting 31.7 percent from beyond the arc. Kent Bazemore has averaged 1.6 assists and scored 11 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Iman Shumpert: day to day (right knee soreness), James Harden: day to day (cervical strain).

Hawks Injuries: Kevin Huerter: day to day (ankle), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (quad), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain), Taurean Prince: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.