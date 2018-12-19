John Wall scored 18 points and dished 12 assists but the Wizards were 19 points worse than the Rockets when he was on the floor Wednesday night. (Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press)

In a season filled with defensive miscommunication, poor habits and a general indifference to preventing opponents from scoring, the Washington Wizards reached a new low Wednesday night.

The Houston Rockets tore through the Wizards’ defensive concepts for a 136-118 win, setting a league record with 26 made three-pointers. With 30.3 seconds remaining in the game, and bellows for “Three!” ringing throughout Toyota Center, Houston reserve Michael Carter-Williams drained the one that put Rockets in the books and further disgraced Washington’s defense.

Houston (16-14) could have piled on, but Coach Mike D’Antoni pulled his starters with more than four minutes remaining, leaving the bench to chuck threes. The Wizards’ starters watched in silence from the bench as the Rockets made history.

“I didn’t really know until I came out the game,” Bradley Beal said. “I look up and they have 25 threes out of 50. It’s just ridiculous in itself, and the crowd just kept saying ‘Three! Three! Three!’ You notice it, but they were shooting the [expletive] out of it.”

Though Beal and the other starters showed no reaction when Carter-Williams delighted the sellout crowd, this group allowed most of Houston’s damage while on the court. Following the game, however, several Wizards players felt they had done enough to defend the arc. The reasoning: Houston just happened to get hot.



“We did a great job at times, we just didn’t get to the 50-50 balls,” John Wall explained. “They made a lot of tough threes early on and kind of got into a rhythm, so tip your hat to those guys.”

Trevor Ariza, however, had a more critical assessment.

“They’re a team that shoots threes, we know that,” said Ariza, who spent four seasons thriving in Houston’s frantic offense. “So that was definitely on us giving them a lot of open looks. We got to do a better of giving multiple efforts.”

Houston hit at a blistering rate from all over the perimeter (26 of 55 overall). Chris Paul made his first five shots from beyond the arc. James Harden drilled six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points. And even former Wizard Danuel House Jr. pummeled his old team with two three-pointers.

Washington dropped to 12-20 — the team’s most games under .500 since the 2012-13 season.

“I don’t give a damn on how many threes they made. We lost,” Beal said. “It’s all that matters. It’s the only stat that matters.”

The Wizards continue to tinker with their roster with the hopes of fixing a broken season. According to multiple reports, the team agreed to terms with free agent Ron Baker, who was released by the New York Knicks last week.

Over the past several weeks, Washington has made trades to enhance the starting lineup with Ariza and imbue the bench with energy and consistency with Sam Dekker. But the defense remains a liability.

Though Dekker started the game with seven straight makes, he could not keep up with the Rockets’ scoring pace. And while Ariza had three steals, his defensive personality has not yet spread to his teammates.

Every Wizards starter finished in double digits, led by Beal’s 28 points, but each one finished with a negative plus/minus. Wall scored 18 points and had 12 assists, but the Wizards were 19 points worse than the Rockets when he was on the floor.

Early in the game, Wall didn’t seem right. Less than five minutes had expired in the opening quarter when Wall attempted his first three-point attempt. The shot missed so short of the intended target that fans burst out in laughter. As Wall switched to defense, he blew into his hands as if a shot of hot air was all he needed.

Instead, Wall stayed cold, missing more shots and losing possessions.

In Wall’s three previous road games against Cleveland, Brooklyn and Atlanta — three teams well under .500 — he had averaged 11 points on 33.3 percent shooting as well as 8.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 turnovers. This stretch has included Wall’s single worst scoring performance in his nine-year career, when he scored one point in 26 minutes during a Dec. 8 loss against the Cavaliers.

The inconsistencies in Wall’s game continue to be baffling. Sunday night, for example, he was dominant, scoring 40 points to go with 14 assists in a win at home over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since then, he has struggled to find his rhythm. Against the Rockets, his first-half line included 1-of-4 shooting from the field, four points, six assists and four turnovers. Though Wall gained momentum in the second half, the Wizards’ perimeter defense remained in the pursuit of the wrong side of history.

“They made shots. The way this league is going I’m pretty sure somebody else is going to break that record this year, so it’s whatever,” Jeff Green said. “My biggest thing is we lost the game. I don’t really care if they made history. I don’t care what they do. I’m more worried about what we have to do to get out this rut that we’re in and how we’re going to fix it. We have the tools and the personnel to do it, we just have to look in the mirror. I don’t care about being on the wrong side of history. Records are meant to be broken and it just so happened that one was broken tonight.”