Brooklyn Nets (42-40, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in game one of the Eastern Conference first round.

The 76ers are 8-8 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia is 51-24 in games when they score more than 100 points.

The Nets are 29-23 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jarrett Allen averaging 6.0. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. Philadelphia and Brooklyn tied the regular season series 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is third on the 76ers scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Ben Simmons is shooting 42.6 percent and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

D’Angelo Russell has shot 43.4 percent and is averaging 21.1 points for the Nets. Joe Harris has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 50.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 49.3 rebounds, 26 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Jonah Bolden: day to day (knee), James Ennis III: out (right quad contusion), Jimmy Butler: day to day (back), JJ Redick: day to day (back), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee), DeMarre Carroll: day to day (wrist), Joe Harris: day to day (foot).

