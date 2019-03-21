Dallas Mavericks (28-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (34-36, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Dallas face off at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings are 17-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks sixth in the NBA with 51.9 points in the paint, led by Willie Cauley-Stein averaging 9.8.

The Mavericks are 14-29 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 9-19 in games decided by 10 points or more. In their last meeting on Dec. 16, the Kings won 120-113. De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 28 points for Sacramento in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 21.1 points per game. Dwight Powell is shooting 66.6 percent and has averaged 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 105.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 117.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Maxi Kleber: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.