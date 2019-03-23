Phoenix Suns (17-56, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (35-36, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Phoenix will play at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings are 3-11 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.3 percent from downtown, led by Buddy Hield shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns have gone 7-30 away from home. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 40.4 rebounds per game, led by Deandre Ayton averaging 10.3. The Kings defeated the Suns 117-104 in their last meeting on Feb. 10. Marvin Bagley III led Sacramento with 32 points and Devin Booker paced Phoenix scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 7.2 assists and scores 17.6 points per game. Hield has averaged 20.9 points and collected 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 25.5 points and has added 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Josh Jackson has averaged 1.5 made 3-pointers and scored 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles: day to day (left thigh contusion).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out for season (thumb), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.