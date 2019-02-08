Miami Heat (25-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (28-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Kings are 17-11 on their home court. Sacramento averages 45 rebounds per game and is 15-5 when winning the rebound battle.

The Heat are 14-11 on the road. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference allowing just 105.6 points and holding opponents to 44.4 percent shooting. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 17.3 points and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic has averaged 4.4 assists and scored 13 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Hassan Whiteside has shot 55.6 percent and is averaging 13.0 points for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is shooting 67.4 percent and has averaged 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 101.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Goran Dragic: out (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (right knee bone bruises).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.