Atlanta Hawks (15-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-25, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Atlanta looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 14-10 on their home court. Sacramento is third in the NBA shooting 38.3 percent from deep, led by Buddy Hield shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 7-20 in road games. Atlanta allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 117.5 points and allowing opponents to shoot 47.3 percent. The Kings earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 1. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 31 points and Jeremy Lin led Atlanta with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hield is first on the Kings with 20.2 points and averages 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Fox has averaged 5.6 assists and scored 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

John Collins has shot 59.3 percent and is averaging 19.4 points for the Hawks. Trae Young has averaged 6.6 assists and scored 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 104.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Kent Bazemore: out (ankle), Miles Plumlee: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

