Houston Rockets (31-22, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (28-25, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Houston aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 15-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 38.2 percent from deep, led by Buddy Hield shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Rockets have gone 19-14 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 17-11 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents. The Rockets took home a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 17. James Harden led Houston with 34 points and Hield led Sacramento with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Kings. Hield has averaged 21.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.3 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Harden leads the Rockets with 36.5 points and averages 6.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists. Kenneth Faried is shooting 62.6 percent and has averaged 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Eric Gordon: day to day (knee soreness), Clint Capela: out (right thumb).

