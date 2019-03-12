San Antonio Spurs (38-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27-39, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 3-8 against division opponents. Dallas is 5-5 in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 8-5 against Southwest Division opponents. San Antonio is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.9 percent as a team from deep this season. Davis Bertans leads them shooting 46 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 43.2 percent and averaging 21.1 points. Jalen Brunson has averaged 4.3 assists and 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.7 points per game and shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 22.1 points and added nine rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 102.7 points, 42 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Luka Doncic: day to day (knee).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), Rudy Gay: out (illness).

___

