San Antonio Spurs (32-24, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (31-24, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. Eastern

The Jazz are 17-10 on their home court. Utah is fourth in the NBA allowing 105.8 points per game and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The Spurs are 23-17 in Western Conference play. San Antonio averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 20-7 when winning the rebounding battle. The two teams meet for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 22.4 points and averages 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Rudy Gobert has averaged 16.8 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 65.8 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 21.3 points and averages 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Marco Belinelli has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and has scored 12.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 44 rebounds, 25.3 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 114 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Thabo Sefolosha: out (hamstring).

Spurs Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: out (ankle), Derrick White: out (sore right heel), Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

