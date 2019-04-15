San Antonio Spurs (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (54-28, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Denver leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference games. Denver ranks fourth in the league with 52.2 points in the paint, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.8.

The Spurs have gone 16-25 away from home. San Antonio is 25-16 in games decided by 10 points or more. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 101-96. Jokic scored 20 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.2 points per game while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 16.8 points and totaled 10.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

DeMar DeRozan has shot 48.1 percent and is averaging 21.2 points for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 22.7 points and collected 10.6 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

