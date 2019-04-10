Dallas Mavericks (33-48, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (47-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Dallas face off at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs are 29-22 in conference matchups. San Antonio is 24-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 4-11 against the rest of the division. Dallas is 12-21 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Spurs won 112-105 in the previous meeting between these two teams on March 12. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 33 points and Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 21 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 21.2 points and is adding 7.8 rebounds. Dirk Nowitzki has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Mavericks Injuries: Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Courtney Lee: day to day (hip), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

