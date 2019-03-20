The two former Chicago Bulls had the best look at the biggest shot of the game Wednesday night.

The Washington Wizards’ Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis were motivated for revenge in playing the second game in more than a month in their old home. Although both players created their share of moments — Parker dunking then stomping in the red paint of the United Center — they could only watch as forward Lauri Markkanen made the decisive jumper in the Bulls’ 126-120 overtime win.

Markkanen, who scored a game-high 32 points, made the clutch three-pointer with 32.3 seconds remaining, using a screen to get around Parker and getting the shot off before Portis could close out.

The loss all but flatlined the Wizards’ playoff hopes, dropping them to 30-42 and just 8-28 away from Capital One Arena.

Although Bradley Beal hit a baseline jumper in the waning moments of regulation to force overtime, the Wizards couldn’t take advantage of the extra opportunity. Beal played nearly 44 minutes and finished with 27 points while Parker scored a team-best 28. Portis contributed 15 but also committed five fouls, including a costly one in regulation.

With 50.5 seconds to play, the Bulls were protecting a one-point lead while two of their top players — Otto Porter Jr. and Zach LaVine — on the bench. The morning of the game, Bulls Coach Jim Boylen revealed that Porter was dealing with a right rotator cuff strain. LaVine was a late scratch because of a thigh issue.

Porter, who has averaged 17.5 points in his 15 games played since the landscape-altering trade from Washington, missed his fourth game with his new team.

“He’s a good player. He’s a good piece,” Coach Scott Brooks said of Porter’s time in Chicago. “I hope that he gets healthy and gets back to being on the court.”

Their absences left Markkanen as the Bulls’ main offensive threat and Portis opted to play physical with him — perhaps a little too much so. As Markkanen went to the rim late in regulation, Portis raked him across his face twice. Portis was called for a Flagrant 1 foul, and Markkanen made both free throws to expand Chicago’s lead to 112-109.

The Wizards stayed within striking distance and trimmed the lead to two points for Beal to make the game-tying shot before the end of regulation. In overtime, however, Washington couldn’t score as easily.

Chicago ripped off the first five points of the extra frame while the Wizards missed all their shots from the floor.

The Wizards will face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at Capital One Arena to complete the second night of a back-to-back set and they may be missing a regular starter.

Trevor Ariza played 14 minutes in the first half, making 2 of 3 three-pointers for six points, but strained his left groin and did not return to play in the second half. Rookie Troy Brown Jr. started in Ariza’s spot for the second half.