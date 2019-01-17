Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam smiles after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored the winning basket just before time expired and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 111-109 on Thursday night.

Serge Ibaka put Toronto up 109-107 on a hook shot with 47 seconds left, but Mikal Bridges tied it with a pair of free throws with 13 seconds remaining.

Toronto gave the ball to Siakam, whose driving shot bounced off the backboard and fell through the rim as time ran out. The basket was confirmed following a video review.

Siakam had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Ibaka scored 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have won eight straight at home and six of seven overall.

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 for the Suns.

Fred VanVleet had 15 points and C.J. Miles returned after missing three of the previous four games because of a sore right hip to score 13 as Toronto swept back-to-back season series against Phoenix for the first time.

Kawhi Leonard (rest) sat as the Raptors played the second game of a back-to-back,

Lowry was originally expected to rest, but told coach Nick Nurse he wanted to play as he works is way back into shape after missing time with a sore back.

The Raptors are an NBA-best 8-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. This was their ninth of 12 such sets.

Lowry finished with eight assists, giving him 5,002 for his career. He’s one of 10 active players to reach the mark.

Phoenix was up 78-77 to begin the fourth, but Toronto took the lead at 88-87 when the Suns’ Josh Jackson fouled Toronto’s Chris Boucher on a dunk with 7:50 to go. Jackson argued the call and was ejected after picking up his second technical foul. After video review, the foul on Boucher was ruled flagrant. Toronto made both its foul shots and got the ball back, with Lowry hitting a 3 to put the Raptors up 95-87.

The Raptors made 13 of 20 shots from the field in the first, including shooting 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead 32-20 after one.

Ayton scored seven points and Booker had six as the Suns closed the gap. Phoenix trailed 57-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Suns: Jackson scored seven points in 19 minutes before being ejected. ... G Jamal Crawford (left knee) missed his second straight game. ... Phoenix F Quincy Acy was a second round pick by Toronto in 2012.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed his second straight game for personal reasons. ... This was the first of three straight home games against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix will be followed by Memphis and Sacramento. ... G Patrick McCaw made his Toronto debut, going scoreless in six minutes. He signed with the Raptors last Thursday.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Charlotte on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

