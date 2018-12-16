CLEVELAND — Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won in Jimmy Butler’s return, routing Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday.

Butler scored 19 points after missing two games — both losses — with a strained groin.

Landry Shamet added 16 points for Philadelphia, J.J. Redick had 14 points and Wilson Chandler 11.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points for Cleveland. Rodney Hood and Matthew Dellavedova each had 13 points, and rookie point guard Collin Sexton added 12.

Philadelphia broke it open after Cleveland cut a 13-point lead to 86-85 late in the third quarter.

The Sixers led 86-73 midway through the quarter, but Cleveland scored 12 straight points and trailed by one on after Larry Nance Jr.’s dunk. Wilson Chandler hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time ran out in the period, starting the deciding run.



The Cavaliers led 44-34 early in the second quarter, but Philadelphia ended the first half on a 31-14 run.

Butler was injured in the first quarter Monday against Detroit and went scoreless in 10 minutes. Philadelphia won that game, but lost to Brooklyn and Indiana with Butler out.

76ers: Redick was limping after landing awkwardly while being fouled in the first quarter, but remained in the game and played 28 minutes. ... Coach Brett Brown walked halfway on the floor to call timeout after Osman drove the length of the floor for an uncontested layup in the second quarter.

Cavaliers: Hood picked up two fouls in the first 1:13 and went to the bench. ... Ante Zizic started at center after not playing in four straight games. Zizic and Nance each picked up two fouls in the first quarter trying to guard Embiid. ... Channing Frye, who started the previous two games in place of the injured Tristan Thompson, entered the game late in the period.

76ers: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Cavaliers: At Indiana on Tuesday night.

