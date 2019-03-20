Miami Heat (34-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (42-29, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its nine-game win streak going when the Spurs take on Miami.

The Spurs have gone 29-7 in home games. San Antonio is the NBA leader shooting 39.8 percent from deep, led by Davis Bertans shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat are 17-16 in road games. Miami is 15-17 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Heat defeated the Spurs 95-88 in their last meeting on Nov. 7. Hassan Whiteside led Miami with 29 points and Patty Mills paced San Antonio scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 47.5 percent and averaging 21.6 points. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 57.4 percent and averaging 6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Josh Richardson has averaged 16.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Heat. Dion Waiters has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 108.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (thigh), Rodney McGruder: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

