Portland Trail Blazers (42-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (40-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Spurs take on Portland.

The Spurs have gone 27-19 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 7-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trail Blazers are 23-21 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 40-21 when scoring more than 100 points. The two teams match up for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 23 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 26 points per game and shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum has averaged 3.7 made 3-pointers and scored 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 47 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Maurice Harkless: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.