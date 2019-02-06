San Antonio Spurs (32-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (37-15, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, Calif.; Wednesday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Warriors are 22-10 in Western Conference games. Golden State is eighth in the NBA with 46.5 rebounds, led by Draymond Green averaging 7.8.

The Spurs are 23-16 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 5-3 in games decided by less than four points. The Spurs earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 18. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 24 points and Kevin Durant led Golden State with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 29.2 points and averages 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Andre Iguodala is shooting 60.1 percent and has averaged 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Rudy Gay is averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Spurs. Patty Mills has averaged 3.7 assists and scored 11.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 124.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 32.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out for season (torn left pectoral).

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: out (sore right heel), Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (rest), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.