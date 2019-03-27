Washington Wizards (30-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (17-58, 15th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to end its four-game skid when the Suns play Washington.

The Suns have gone 10-26 in home games. Phoenix is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards have gone 8-29 away from home. Washington is 14-22 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Wizards won 149-146 in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 22. Bradley Beal led Washington with 40 points and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Josh Jackson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and 8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Beal is second on the Wizards averaging 5.5 assists while scoring 26 points per game. Thomas Bryant is shooting 56.1 percent and has averaged 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out for season (thumb), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle).

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

