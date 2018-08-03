PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have re-signed point guard Isaiah Canaan.

Canaan, entering his sixth NBA season, signed with Phoenix last Dec. 13 and appeared in 19 games before breaking his left ankle Jan. 31 against Dallas, requiring season-ending surgery.

He averaged nine points and four assists in his brief time with the team, including a 17-point game in a victory at Dallas on Dec. 18. Canaan has appeared in 209 NBA games for Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Phoenix, averaging 8.4 points and 1.8 assists.

He was a second-round draft pick — the 34th selection overall — by Houston in 2013 after a standout career at Murray State.

