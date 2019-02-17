Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) dribbles against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14), guard Evan Fournier (10) and forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All-Star Sunday has arrived.

The 68th edition of the NBA’s annual midseason showcase exhibition game gets played in Charlotte, with LeBron James set to start for the 15th consecutive year, Kemba Walker ready to excite his home crowd and legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade ready to bid the game farewell as their careers wind down.

After that, the true All-Star “break” begins. There are no games on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which gives every player and coach a couple of needed days off before the real playoff push begins.

Play resumes Thursday night with six games, as the sprint to the end of the regular season begins.

