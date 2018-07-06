FILE - This is an April 25, 2018, file photo showing Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, in Oklahoma Cit. Carmelo Anthony has played his last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, barring a massive change of plans. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday, July 6, 2018, that Anthony and the Thunder have mutually decided that he will not be on the team next season, though it remains unclear how that departure will actually happen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no buyout, trade or waiving has been executed. (Sue Ogrocki, File/Associated Press)

The Latest on NBA Free Agency (all times EDT):

3:15 p.m.

Carmelo Anthony has played his last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, barring a massive change of plans.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday that Anthony and the Thunder have mutually decided that he will not be on the team next season, though it remains unclear how that departure will actually happen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no buyout, trade or waiving has been executed.

ESPN first reported the decision by Anthony and the Thunder. The person who spoke to AP says Anthony would prefer to sign with a contender if he becomes a free agent.

Anthony is due to make $28 million this season, his last in a five-year, $125 million contract he signed with New York before getting moved to Oklahoma City. He has said he will not accept a reserve role, and by parting with him — somehow — the Thunder could save more than $90 million in luxury tax payments.

Anthony averaged 16.2 points on 40 percent shooting last season, both of those being career-lows.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas.

___

2:50 p.m.

Dwight Howard started Friday as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. He’s now with the Brooklyn Nets and before long, he will be with the Washington Wizards.

Howard’s trade from the Hornets to the Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, the draft rights to Hamidou Diallo, a 2021 second-round draft pick and cash considerations was approved by the NBA on Friday — the first day such a move could be executed now that the offseason moratorium on player movement is over.

A person familiar with the negotiations says Howard has agreed to a buyout with the Nets, and intends to sign a $5.3 million, one-year deal with Washington. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that portion of the deal remains is not finalized and cannot be until Howard clears waivers.

Howard has played for five NBA teams and averaged 16.6 points for the Hornets last season.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas.

___

2:30 p.m.

Guard Isaiah Briscoe has finally reached the NBA, signing Friday with the Orlando Magic.

Briscoe agreed to terms with the Magic several days ago after impressing the team during a minicamp for free agents. He spent last season playing in Estonia, averaging 18.5 points per game, and was MVP of the Estonia-Latvia All-Star Game after a 50-point effort.

Briscoe was undrafted in 2017 after two seasons at Kentucky.

___

11:25 a.m.

Kyle O’Quinn is joining the Indiana Pacers.

A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that O’Quinn has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal remains unsigned.

O’Quinn was with the New York Knicks last season. He becomes the third free agent to pick Indiana this summer, joining Doug McDermott and Tyreke Evans. McDermott and Evans both signed their deals with the Pacers on Friday.

O’Quinn is entering his seventh NBA season, after spending three with Orlando and three with the Knicks. He averaged a career-high 7.1 points per game last season and has yet to appear in a postseason game.

— Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.