There wasn’t really a choice to make. The game already had decided that the Washington Wizards risked becoming dinosaurs if they kept playing and paying true centers so much. Marcin Gortat had turned temperamental and insecure about his diminishing importance. He and star point guard John Wall feuded. Change was inevitable.

When the Wizards traded Gortat for Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers on Tuesday night, you knew they had taken a good thing – a starting center who stabilized the position, averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over five seasons and helped the team make four playoff appearances – as far as they could. In actuality, they stretched a good thing one season past its true expiration date.

There is no question the Wizards were right to move on, but while this was a necessary trade, it doesn’t mean the transition is guaranteed to be simple and smooth. They did the deal to alter the core of a team that had chemistry issues, and they did it to modernize their roster and commit more to a faster style of play that emphasizes shooting and versatility over size. The Wizards realized they couldn’t play the middle any longer. As the NBA has changed, they have tried to more interchangeable parts while continuing to value the traditional big man. But that strategy produced an odd payroll in which Washington was devoting nearly $30 million to Gortat and Ian Mahinmi, two role-playing big men who had become marginalized in this small-ball era.

They can’t do both, not unless the Wizards are planning to bring back Victor Frankenstein to create basketball unicorns in a lab. So they must catch up to a trend. Others are almost in the mastery stage of playing basketball this way. Although they will remain talented and playoff caliber, it’s hard to imagine the Wizards adjusting and taking major steps forward immediately. Still, no matter how much that will frustrate fans tired of 40-something wins and first- or second-round postseason exists, this is a worthwhile pursuit. And as Washington recalibrates the team instead of gutting it, this will present an opportunity to be a hair better in the short term because the roster will make more sense.

They’re making progress, at least. Rivers isn’t some foundational asset, but the Washington wasn’t going to acquire such a treasure by trading the 34-year-old Gortat. The Wizards are getting Rivers at the right time. He turns 26 in August, which is in the age range of the Wizards’ core veterans. He improved greatly playing for his father, Doc, in L.A. Rivers has grown from a lost former No. 10 overall pick in 2012 (Bradley Beal’s draft) to a useful combo guard. He averaged a career-best 15.1 points and four assists last season.

Combine his past two seasons, and you notice that Rivers has transformed into a 37.5 percent three-point shooter who hoists about five long jumpers a game. He is a good, active defender, and that skill should transfer to the Wizards, even though DeAndre Jordan won’t be behind him to protect the rim. Rivers also has had positive experiences playing on the ball, as well as off the ball in lineups with three or more playmakers, which will soon become Washington’s norm.

Rivers, who is on an expiring contract that is nearly $1 million less than the $13.6 million that Gortat will make in the final year of his deal, must survive the Wizards’ backup guard curse. It’s so bizarre that the Wizards haven’t been able to find consistent backups for Wall and Beal, and now Rivers is the most accomplished option on the roster behind both of them. But he should be a decent fit as the third guard. Barring an unexpectedly interesting trade or a guard becoming available at a low price in free agency, the Wizards already have put their perimeter parts together for next season. When the free agent period begins Sunday, they’ll be focusing on the post.

The Wizards need to replace some of Gortat’s production, including the two most valuable aspects of his game: rebounding and his knack for setting screens to help initiate an efficient pick-and-roll offense. Gortat’s durability will be missed, too. He played in 402 of a possible 410 regular-season games for the Wizards. He played in all 82 games during three of his five seasons.

The Wizards don’t necessarily need another center. That kind of conventional thought is what has them playing catch up. Characterize the situation more as the roster needs to account for a few traditional center services to play small ball effectively. There are four primary areas: rebounding, screening/physical presence, rim protection and points in the paint.

Right now, consider Mahinmi the starting center. That could change in free agency, but the Wizards seem okay with Mahinmi playing 20-ish minutes a night. He isn’t a great shot blocker, but he’s a definite upgrade as a rim protector. That’s his greatest value. He won’t score much, but his .565 shooting percentage in two seasons in D.C. shows he has been efficient with his limited opportunities. He is a good screener. He is solid in the pick-and-roll. For a little less than half the game, he can be serviceable.

The Wizards are certain to use power forward Markieff Morris as their only post player in a lot of small lineups. Rebounding can be an issue with Morris, but he gives the Wizards shooting, some post offense and floor spacing. Let’s say the Wizards use Morris in that role for 15 minutes a game.

That leaves about 12-15 minutes unaccounted for, and this is where the Wizards must be wise to find an effective role player who fits their new direction. It could be Jason Smith, but team President Ernie Grunfeld should want a better option. The Wizards hope to re-sign Mike Scott, who was a great reserve last season, but he’s not exactly a solution at center. There’s still a need for a big man who is athletic (Wall’s greatest desire), plays above the rim, can protect the rim and also can move his feet if forced the defend on the perimeter. If the big man isn’t athletic, he must be able to shoot the lights out. Oh, and with the Wizards up against the luxury tax, and this guy needs to cost about $5.5 million or less. Like, much less. This is why a reclamation project such as Nerlens Noel is worth considering.

Now that the Wizards have traded Gortat, it’s easy to react by again asking the question, “Why the heck did they draft Troy Brown Jr. over a big such as Robert Williams?” Well, according to sources from multiple teams, Williams had red flags because he was immature, had questionable work ethic at Texas A&M and didn’t interview well. If the Wizards had drafted Williams at No. 15, they would have selected not just a long-term project but a possible headache. He was available at No. 27 for a reason, and Boston was probably the right team for him because the Celtics can afford to knock him down several notches and develop him slowly or move on without major consequence. The Wizards needed to find a well-rounded basketball player. Their options were to draft a perimeter talent such as Brown, take the risk on Williams or make a major reach (or trade down, perhaps) for a marginal first-round big man.

Washington resisted doing something it deemed foolish just to be big. Like it or not, that’s the way to go in the NBA right now.

Welcome to the present, Wizards. Don’t get too comfortable. The revisions have only begun.