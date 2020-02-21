For the more vocal Wizards players who have talked up the prospects of making the postseason, they needed this matchup. Instead, the ninth-place Wizards, in their first game after the all-star break, allowed the worst team in the Eastern Conference to run away with a 113-108 victory.

“This game was really important for us,” rookie Rui Hachimura said. “We’re trying to make the playoffs and we’re trying to make a run, but we lost.”

Bradley Beal scored 26 points (on 9-for-28 shooting) and probably finished with just as many bruises. He sensed the urgency in the final quarter and flung himself around, often hitting the court with loud thuds. Beal showed the same urgency after the game in exiting the locker room before reporters were permitted inside to ask questions.

After one of the Wizards’ more frustrating losses of the season, little needed to be explained. Also, after a loss so demoralizing, making the playoffs should be the last thing the Wizards want to talk about.

Not when Cleveland can rally from a 16-point deficit on your home floor. The Cavaliers had been 0-81 when trailing by at least that many over the last two seasons, according to the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account.

And when the Cavs’ young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland outscores the Wizards’ veteran pairing of Beal and Ish Smith while winning the fourth-quarter duel, maybe a first-round matchup against the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks shouldn’t be the goal.

Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the final quarter. Garland, a rookie who played on Beal’s AAU team, made both of his three-point attempts in the period. Much like Beal, Smith had a poor shooting night (2 for 12) as he finished with five points.

It was an opportunity lost: Eighth-place Orlando (24-32) lost to the Dallas Mavericks, and the Wizards (20-34) remained three games out of the final playoff spot.

“This one hurts coming out of the all-star break,” Smith said. “Especially when the teams in front of you have lost as well. But there’s still 28 more games. We got to keep grinding, keep pushing.”

It’s not as though the Wizards didn’t play hard enough. Washington players spent the closing minutes following Beal’s lead and throwing themselves to the floor, clawing for loose balls and angrily protesting for whistles — even during the middle of the play, as Davis Bertans did while waving his hand dismissively at an official during a late offensive possession for Cleveland.

But that sort of passion — or panic — only appeared when reality set in that the Cavaliers (15-40), playing their first game under J.B. Bickerstaff, could win the night.

The frenzied energy didn’t lead to production when it mattered: With possession of the ball while trailing 109-106 with less than 90 seconds to play, the Wizards had four chances to tie the score or come within a point. Instead, Bertans missed a pull-up three-pointer. Although Hachimura secured the rebound and sent the ball out to Smith, he could not knock down an open three. And then Thomas Bryant, back on the court after missing the previous four games with a right foot injury, had two close-range looks at the rim, but he couldn’t convert either attempt.

The failed sequence of four missed shots cemented the loss and symbolized the Wizards’ poor shooting night. Though Beal was responsible for many of the bricks — only two of his nine makes came outside the paint as he went 1 for 10 from the three-point arc — the Wizard shot 38.7 percent from the floor.

“We started the game, and the ball was flying around and we’re making shots. Then we couldn’t make shots,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “Those last three quarters, I don’t think they were bad looks. I think some nights that’s going to happen. In the fourth quarter, actually the last three quarters, the ball just didn’t go in for us.”

Washington scored 41 points in the opening quarter and led by 16 early in the second. Instead of pouring it on, it allowed Cleveland to hang around. Although the Cavaliers are one of the rare teams that rank in the bottom seven in both defensive and offensive rating, they found a rhythm against the Wizards’ defense.

“Even in the first half, I thought we were playing hard but we just didn’t have a purpose,” Bickerstaff said. “The second half we kind of settled down [and] started playing harder and with a purpose, and then our defense got much better. That’s what catapulted us to the win.”

Around the midway point of the fourth quarter, Cleveland went on a scoring binge to surge ahead. Tristan Thompson tied the score at 95. Garland followed with a three-pointer, and after Bryant missed two free throws, Sexton got past Hachimura. When Dante Exum scored over a leaping Bertans, the Cavs went up 102-97 with 5:25 remaining.