Bradley Beal had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Wizards’ 121-115 win over the Kings. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Capital One Arena will need more chicken coupons to fall from the ceiling to keep fans engaged this week.

The Washington Wizards’ first four opponents on the five-game homestand that began Monday night against the Sacramento Kings are teams floating below the demarcation of the NBA’s haves and have nots. Most of the rivals do not possess winning records, and all reside outside the playoff picture.

This procession of lesser lights started with the Wizards’ 121-115 win against Sacramento. The general lack of interest with the Wizards hosting a small-market Western Conference team was reflected by the meager gathering of 15,012 fans who seemed more enraptured by the vouchers for fast food that parachuted from the rafters during a timeout than anything that happened during the game.

Despite the apathy of the crowd, this week and these opponents will hold significance for the home team. And Monday night’s win allowed the Wizards (28-39) to keep their playoff hopes on life support.

With the victory, Washington made up a half-game on the Miami Heat, which occupies eighth place in the East. The Wizards now stand 3½ games out of last playoff spot with only 15 more games remaining in the season. In their next two games, the Wizards will face the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, the two opponents directly ahead of them that they must also leapfrog to get into the playoffs.

“I like the toughness that we play with,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “We haven’t won the games we want to win or as many games, but we’re still going to continue to fight. We’ve got some pride and we’ve got some passion, and we want to play well in front of our home fans.”

Bradley Beal started Monday’s game making two of his first eight shots, but he ultimately just missed a triple-double with 27 points (on 9-for-20 shooting), nine rebounds and nine assists. Tomas Satoransky picked up his first career technical foul but mostly played with composure for another strong statistical line: 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Bobby Portis achieved a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Washington secured an end to its two-game losing streak — described as “heartbreaking” by Brooks — by surviving Sacramento’s fourth-quarter threat.

The Wizards had built a 14-point lead in the first quarter as the Kings stalled in a debilitating cold stretch of 14 consecutive missed shots. Washington concentrated its offense near the paint and beyond the three-point arc during this stretch, and it ended the first half with 18 of its 19 made baskets coming from those two hot zones. Portis’s 18-foot jumper in the first quarter stood as Washington’s lone midrange basket of the half.

The Wizards still shot just 19 for 47 (40.4 percent) from the field before halftime, and the Wizards defense also became unglued as Sacramento scored 40 points in the second quarter. Near the end of the half, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (23 points, eight assists) blew past Satoransky and drew a foul while finishing a layup. In a surge of frustration, Satoransky picked up the basketball and launched it at the basket stanchion. With the technical free throw, Sacramento led 60-59 at halftime.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Kings once again tested Washington’s patience and protection while scoring six straight points and moving ahead for a 112-111 advantage with 3:41 remaining. After taking the lead, however, the Kings missed three consecutive shots and center Willie Cauley-Stein missed a pair of free throws.

Those blown chances not only opened the door for the Wizards to recapture the lead — the team never trailed again after Jeff Green’s foul shots with 2:16 to play — but sparked another loud ovation. Cauley-Stein’s misses earned the crowd more of what they seem to love most: free chicken.