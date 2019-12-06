Miami’s Jimmy Butler finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and rookie Tyler Herro added 22 points coming off the bench. The Heat also got 24 points and 13 rebounds from center Bam Adebayo produced 24 points and 14 rebounds.

For the Wizards, five players reached double figures. But with the exception of Bertans, the starters carried the scoring load.

Washington (7-14) played its most fluid offense in the second quarter despite receiving little help from its bench. Dealt another cruel hand by injuries, the Wizards did not have Isaiah Thomas (left calf strain) for the second straight game and rested Ian Mahinmi after he made his season debut in Thursday’s win at home over Philadelphia. Also, missing were Jordan McRae and CJ Miles, who both recently underwent surgeries. That left Bertans, who accounted for 19 of the second unit’s 25 points, as the lone scorer off the bench.

When the Wizards needed a few minutes from the bench to start the fourth quarter, just a small amount of time to hold on to its 87-86 lead, the Heat took advantage. Miami scored nine straight points, beginning with Herro’s hesitation move to create space against his defender, Troy Brown Jr. Following a turnover and loose ball foul by rookie Admiral Schofield, Miami’s ball movement set up rookie guard Kendrick Nunn underneath the basket and he scored through a foul.

Before Nunn completed the three-point play with 9:12 remaining, Coach Scott Brooks rushed to insert Bradley Beal, who finished with a team-high 23 points. Once the Wizards’ offense shifted down court, starting point guard Ish Smith also walked toward the scorers’ table to check in. However, the wave could not be stopped. Herro drilled a pullup jumper in front of Bertans and the Wizards needed a timeout.

One night removed from their 119-113 win over the Sixers, the Wizards sought to continue that momentum with a fast start against another top Eastern Conference team.

Although the Wizards trotted out a second unit featuring two players who have logged more minutes in the G League this season (Schofield and Chris Chiozza), the group opened up the game in the second quarter. Anchored by Bertans, who made four three-pointers in the quarter, the unit expanded the lead to 44-33.

Unlike Thursday night, when Philadelphia fell behind and stayed there through bouts of sloppiness, Miami wouldn’t just roll over. When the Heat inserted four starters back into the game, Butler took over — he either attacked the paint or set up teammates — while Adebayo provided the defense with two blocks at the rim.

Though the Wizards went into the locker room with a 65-61 halftime lead, they were not quite in control. And by the fourth quarter, Miami was able to use its depth, a luxury not afforded the Wizards.

