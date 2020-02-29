If his performance in Friday’s 129-119 loss to the Utah Jazz is an accurate barometer, Bryant may be ready to reclaim a greater role in the Wizards’ rotation. He tallied 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just 17½ minutes. Bryant finished with only two rebounds, but he also dished out three assists.

Bryant had his biggest impact in the second quarter, scoring seven points and getting both rebounds while playing eight minutes. It also ended up being Washington’s best all-around quarter of the game.

For Bryant, it has been a long and frustrating journey to get his right foot back to 100 percent. He originally sat out over a 20-game stretch in December and early January. Then, after playing in 11 games, Bryant aggravated the injury just before the all-star break.

The setback led him to missing four straight games heading into the break and being limited to around 15 minutes per game since returning to the lineup.

Bryant said it feels like he has finally crossed a bridge with his recovery. His foot, he says, feels almost completely back to the way it was before the injury earlier this year.

“I feel very close,” Bryant said. “Today’s game felt really good for me. Just going out there and playing with my teammates and being ready. I feel like my body is getting back, used to the grind and going out there and playing.”

The Wizards are ready to get Bryant back to full strength, both for what he can do on offense and on the boards. He recorded five double-doubles in his first 18 games this season and reached double figures in scoring 15 times in that stretch.

When he is healthy, Bryant can relieve some of the load from Bradley Beal on offense and set an aggressive tone on defense.

“He’s a vocal guy,” rookie forward Rui Hachimura said. “He’s one of our leaders and he always helps our team defensively and offensively.”

With Bryant limited in minutes, the Wizards on Friday went with smaller lineups at times in an effort to counter Utah’s Rudy Gobert inside. It did not work out as well as Washington hoped. Gobert made his presence felt on defense, totaling nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists to go along with nine points.

Utah also dominated on the glass as the game progressed. The Jazz finished with a 54-41 rebounding advantage and scored 20 second-chance points.

“There were times where they showed more physicality when the game was getting close,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “We didn’t match it.”

There promises to be fewer games that feel like that for Washington once a fully unleashed Bryant is at Brooks’s disposal. Bryant is biding his time, waiting for his chance to return to the starting lineup and once again become a force down in the post. It’s a path he was already taking before injuries got in the way.

Bryant is determined to show what he can do and keep this particular injury from becoming a recurring obstacle as the Wizards make a late push to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

“I take advantage of my opportunity out there when I am playing, no matter if there’s a minutes restriction or no restriction whatsoever,” Bryant said.