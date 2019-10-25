For one night, at least, Washington formed a modified version of a Big Two. And it didn’t involve Beal.

The Wizards spoiled Oklahoma City’s home opener, 97-85, behind center Thomas Bryant and rookie forward Rui Hachimura. Bryant led the Wizards with 21 points and 11 rebounds, logging his second consecutive double-double, and Hachimura added 19 points.

With about a minute remaining as Thunder fans began moving toward the exits, Bryant yelled at no one but himself: “Hell yeah!”

The quiet one of this outfit, Hachimura, proved again to be more capable than your average rookie, posting his second straight game in double figures on 8-of-20 shooting.

Together, the soft-spoken Hachimura and the excitable Bryant made for a dynamic tandem.

Bryant stepped back for three-pointers. Hachimura recognized mismatches and fearlessly moved around smaller opponents into the paint. Bryant excelled defensively, even while matching up with a bigger center in Steven Adams. Then, with the game tied with less than five minutes remaining, the two made clutch plays to power the Wizards’ game-ending run.

Hachimura held on to the ball, waiting to find Beal, but finally decided to take control himself and moved past Danilo Gallinari for a hook shot that snapped the tie. On the next defensive possession, Bryant intercepted an entry pass, leading to Davis Bertans pulling up for a transition three-pointer. Moments later, Bryant found Beal cutting to the lane and flexed after the assist.

Despite Chris Paul in the Thunder’s lineup, the Wizards had more assists (21-14).

The 7-0 run catapulted the Wizards to their first win of the season, despite an off night from Beal (7 of 22 from the floor for 17 points). In two games, Beal has made only 14 of 47 attempts.

Bryant’s scoring was as necessary as it was timely. Looming large in the background of his strong offensive night was Washington’s expanding injury list. Jordan McRae underwent surgery on Friday in New York for a fractured ring finger. McRae scored 11 points in the opener and provides a veteran presence in Coach Scott Brooks’s bench rotation.

For a night, they made up for the absence. Soon, they will have a steadier supplement with the addition of another seasoned scorer. As the team concludes its trip, nine-year veteran Isaiah Thomas expects to make his season debut Saturday in San Antonio.

“If everything goes right then I should be playing tomorrow hopefully,” Thomas said Friday morning. “That’s definitely a goal of mine. I want to, but it’s just [a decision of] the medical staff.”

Thomas missed all of training camp and preseason while recovering from surgery on his left thumb. During that time, he watched his new teammates and catalogued some of their weaknesses — among them, a complementary scorer to Beal. Thomas, who has averaged 18.6 points through his career, knows he can be that partner.

“I just want to play. I felt really good this summer. I felt really good in September and then I messed up my thumb,” Thomas said. “It was a minor setback but I mean, I’m ready to play.”

Note: The NBA denied the Wizards’ application for a second disabled player exception for Wall, who has been recovering from an Achilles’ injury since February. In January, when Wall required season-ending surgery on a bone spurs issue, the team applied for and was granted the exception. A month later, Wall sustained the Achilles’ injury.

With the latest decision, a league-appointed doctor examined Wall and did not rule him out for the entire 2019-20 season. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Wall will return to play this year. While the Wizards like what they’re witnessing from Wall’s workouts — he looks strong and moves well while going through shooting drills — they also recognize the benefits in letting him take the year to recover.

