CLEVELAND — Tristan Thompson and Rodney Hood will return for the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing time with injuries.

The return of the two players will give a boost to the Cavaliers, who have the NBA’s worst record (8-29) going into Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

Thompson has missed the last 10 games because of a sprained left foot. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging a team-high 11.6 rebounds and is scoring 12 points a game.

Hood has missed four games with a sore left Achilles tendon. He’s averaging 12 points.

Cleveland coach Larry Drew said forward Kevin Love, who had surgery on his left foot in November, will visit a doctor soon as he continues to rehab his injury. Drew said Love has begun shooting drills, but hasn’t practiced. Love is expected to return in January.

