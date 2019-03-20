Toronto Raptors (50-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (42-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Toronto after losing three in a row.

The Thunder have gone 23-11 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the NBA with 18.1 fast break points per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 5.2.

The Raptors are 21-14 in road games. Toronto averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 23-15 when opponent grabs more rebounds. The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Thunder. Paul George has averaged 20.7 points and added 7.3 rebounds while shooting 29.8 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is shooting 51.8 percent and has averaged 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 49.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: day to day (quad).

Raptors Injuries: Kyle Lowry: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

