OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder rookie guard Hamidou Diallo, the NBA’s slam dunk contest winner this season, underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow on Wednesday.

The team said he is expected to return to basketball-related activities in about four weeks. Dr. David Altchek performed the surgery in New York.

Diallo appeared in 51 games for the Thunder this season and averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game. He has not played in the first-round playoff series against Portland.

After one season at Kentucky, the Thunder took him with the 45th pick in the 2018 draft. In the dunk contest, he won the crowd over in the first round by dunking over Shaquille O’Neal and hanging on the rim by his elbow as he ripped his jersey open his jersey to show a “Superman” shirt.

