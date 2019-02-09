The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived guard Alex Abrines.

The team announced the move Saturday.

Abrines missed much of his third NBA season because of personal reasons. He played only twice since Dec. 23, and neither of those appearances lasted more than 10 minutes. The Thunder offered few clues why Abrines had not been playing. He played 31 games this season, with two starts, and averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Abrines’ primary tool was his 3-point shooting, but he was shooting just 32 percent from long range this season after shooting 38 percent in each of the past two seasons. With guard Terrance Ferguson emerging as a legitimate 3-point shooter, Abrines became expendable.

Oklahoma City didn’t make much noise in the days leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. The team announced on Feb. 1 that it sent reserve guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

The Thunder won nine of 10 heading into Saturday night’s game at Houston.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.