Philadelphia 76ers (48-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-41, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers in out-of-conference play.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-12 in home games. Minnesota is 19-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers have gone 18-18 away from home. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference with 36.7 defensive rebounds per game, led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.2. The 76ers won 149-107 in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 15. Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points and Derrick Rose led Minnesota with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 51.8 percent and averaging 24.5 points. Dario Saric has averaged 5.2 rebounds and added 11.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons has averaged 6.7 assists and scored 16 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 114 points, 50.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: day to day (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

76ers Injuries: James Ennis III: day to day (quad), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.