Washington Wizards (24-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of five games in a row.

The Raptors are 26-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 23-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wizards are 17-22 in conference play. Washington is 4-3 in one-possession games. The Raptors earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 13. Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 41 points and Bradley Beal led Washington with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard has averaged 27.0 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Beal is averaging 25.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wizards. Bobby Portis has scored 21.3 points and collected 7.7 rebounds while shooting 52.0 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Fred VanVleet: out (left thumb soreness).

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Tomas Satoransky: out (personal), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

