Toronto Raptors (36-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pacers are 23-8 against conference opponents. Indiana averages 43.8 rebounds per game and is 18-7 when winning the rebound battle.

The Raptors have gone 15-9 away from home. Toronto is 27-12 when allowing 100 or more points. The Raptors earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 6. Norman Powell led Toronto with 23 points and Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Collison is first on the Pacers with 5.6 assists and scores 9.5 points. Victor Oladipo has scored 18.3 points and collected four rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Serge Ibaka has averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is shooting 53.7 percent and has averaged 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Jonas Valanciunas: out (thumb), OG Anunoby: out (personal), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.