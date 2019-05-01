DENVER — Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig returned to the game wearing a clear mask to protect the nose he bloodied in a collision during Game 2 against Portland.

Hurt early in the second quarter Wednesday night, Craig made his way onto the court late in the third with the Nuggets struggling. He later hit a 3-pointer.

Craig was going for a rebound when he appeared to bounce off Blazers forward Zach Collins and fall into the leg of teammate Monte Morris. Craig was down on the court for several moments as trainers came out to treat him. There was blood on the court when he left the floor.

Craig was taken to the locker room with a towel over his face. The Nuggets said he had a nasal contusion.

Later in the second quarter, Portland forward Maurice Harkless appeared to roll his right ankle. He headed into the locker room.

